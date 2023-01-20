English
    Shemaroo Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.95 crore, up 67.52% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shemaroo Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 143.95 crore in December 2022 up 67.52% from Rs. 85.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 20.46% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2021.

    Shemaroo Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2021.

    Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 150.65 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.79% returns over the last 6 months and 19.14% over the last 12 months.

    Shemaroo Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations143.95140.6185.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations143.95140.6185.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.5799.35--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.3619.2819.90
    Depreciation1.231.331.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.5310.5356.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.2710.137.60
    Other Income0.990.620.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.2610.757.99
    Interest7.957.016.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.313.741.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.313.741.93
    Tax-0.101.370.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.412.371.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.412.371.77
    Equity Share Capital27.1827.1827.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.870.65
    Diluted EPS0.520.870.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.870.65
    Diluted EPS0.520.870.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Shemaroo Ent #Shemaroo Entertainment
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm