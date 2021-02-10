Shanthi Gears Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore, up 11.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore in December 2020 up 11.74% from Rs. 58.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2020 up 26.44% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.42 crore in December 2020 up 26.73% from Rs. 9.80 crore in December 2019.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2019.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 124.70 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.72% returns over the last 6 months and 29.76% over the last 12 months.