Shah Alloys Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.97 crore, down 24.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.97 crore in June 2023 down 24.27% from Rs. 187.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.49 crore in June 2023 up 300.27% from Rs. 3.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.91 crore in June 2023 up 1831.75% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

Shah Alloys EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in June 2022.

Shah Alloys shares closed at 59.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.79% returns over the last 6 months and -14.35% over the last 12 months.