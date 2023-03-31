Sensex, Nifty climb 1% amid firm global cues: Key factors driving the rally

Recently, the banking crisis in the US and Europe had triggered sell off in equity markets across the globe.

Indian equity benchmark indices gained over 1 percent on March 31 amid firm global cues and heavy buying in index heavy weight Reliance Industries Ltd. Sectorally, the market rally was lead by gains in banking and IT stocks, as investors keenly awaited the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy next week.

At 11.50am, the equity benchmark Sensex was up 1.16 percent or 674 points at 58634, while Nifty climbed 194 points 1.13 percent at 17274.

Recently, the banking crisis in the US and Europe had triggered sell off in equity markets across the globe. Besides, Indian markets have also been adversely affected by continued selling pressure from foreign investors and potential weak earnings. Further adverse weather conditions, including the possibility of an El Nino, which could have a significant impact on inflation also dampened investor sentiment.

Here's a list of key factors behind the today's market rally

RBI policy meeting next week: The Indian stock markets is keeping a close eye on the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy meeting next week, where many economists predict a 25-basis point rate hike. Kotak Institutional Equities suggests that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will adopt a more balanced approach to managing inflation, considering the challenges posed by global financial markets and various macro factors. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, prematurely pausing the current policies could create confusion regarding inflation pressures and financial sector risks. The central bank is scheduled to review the rates on April 6. As per a Moneycontrol survey, 20 out of 36 respondents anticipate that the central bank will continue with its withdrawal of accommodation stance, while the remaining 16 predict a shift to a neutral stance.

Improvement in current account deficit: According to latest reports many economists expect that India's current account is expected to improve in fiscal year 2024 led by incrementally improving trade deficit amid receding commodity prices, especially oil. "Also, solid services trade surplus will strongly offset CAD, which will now likely print sub $100billion in FY23E ($90billion vs our earlier forecast of $107bn)... For FY24E, lower prices of oil (avg. estimate: $90/bbl) and commodities, along with easing domestic/global demand, may lead to CAD/GDP lowering to ~2.2% vs our earlier est. of 2.6% (USD82bn vs USD97bn earlier)", said Emkay Research in its latest report.

RBI bulletin: The recent March edition of the RBI Bulletin's given an optimistic outlook on growth, suggesting that the current estimates for India's GDP growth in FY24 ranging between 6 and 6.5 percent may be exceeded. According to the report, India is expected to maintain the pace of expansion achieved in 2022-23, indicating that the country's growth trajectory is unlikely to slow down.

US Fed: The US economy seems to be worsening, as suggested by the latest GDP figures. The growth rate of the country's GDP in the final quarter of last year was 2.6 percent, slightly below the predicted 2.7 percent by analysts. Due to the persisting banking crisis, financial specialists predict that the credit markets in the US will remain under pressure, and there is a risk of the economy slipping into a recession. In light of this, the US Federal Reserve may decide against raising interest rates further and may even introduce multiple rate-cuts later in 2023. Investors are now closely monitoring the release of core PCE data, set to be released on Friday. These data releases are crucial in providing investors with insight into the Federal Reserve's potential future actions.