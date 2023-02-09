English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Seamec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.05 crore, up 0.48% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seamec are:Net Sales at Rs 95.05 crore in December 2022 up 0.48% from Rs. 94.60 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in December 2022 down 82.56% from Rs. 36.65 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.18 crore in December 2022 down 60.09% from Rs. 55.57 crore in December 2021.
    Seamec EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.41 in December 2021.Seamec shares closed at 746.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.54% returns over the last 6 months and -28.34% over the last 12 months.
    Seamec
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.0575.4094.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.0575.4094.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.3415.4713.31
    Depreciation18.3827.2817.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.4025.6633.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.936.9930.27
    Other Income0.8712.187.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.8019.1737.62
    Interest1.101.110.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.7018.0636.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.7018.0636.99
    Tax-3.691.990.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.3916.0736.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.3916.0736.65
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.516.3214.41
    Diluted EPS2.516.3214.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.516.3214.41
    Diluted EPS2.516.3214.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited