Scooters India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, up 10.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in March 2020 up 10.11% from Rs. 18.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2020 down 146.95% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2020 down 212.9% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2019.

Scooters India shares closed at 26.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -15.15% returns over the last 6 months and -1.70% over the last 12 months.