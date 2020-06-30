Scooters India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, up 10.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scooters India are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in March 2020 up 10.11% from Rs. 18.73 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2020 down 146.95% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2020 down 212.9% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2019.
Scooters India shares closed at 26.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -15.15% returns over the last 6 months and -1.70% over the last 12 months.
|Scooters India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.63
|20.02
|18.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.63
|20.02
|18.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.08
|11.18
|16.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.10
|2.07
|-5.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.71
|4.87
|6.10
|Depreciation
|0.62
|0.48
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.77
|3.87
|3.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.65
|-2.47
|-1.94
|Other Income
|1.13
|0.33
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-2.13
|-1.43
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-2.13
|-1.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.53
|-2.13
|-1.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.53
|-2.13
|-1.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.53
|-2.13
|-1.43
|Equity Share Capital
|87.27
|87.27
|87.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.24
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.24
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.24
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.24
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am