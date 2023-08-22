English
    Scintilla Comme Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 17.55% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Scintilla Commercial & Credit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 17.55% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 545.19% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Scintilla Comme shares closed at 3.67 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.27% returns over the last 6 months and -19.52% over the last 12 months.

    Scintilla Commercial & Credit
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.160.150.13
    Other Operating Income--0.04--
    Total Income From Operations0.160.180.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.11--0.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.300.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.140.03
    Other Income--0.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.140.03
    Interest0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.140.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.140.01
    Tax-0.02-0.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.120.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.120.01
    Minority Interest0.000.020.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.05-0.100.01
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.120.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.120.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.120.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.120.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 22, 2023 09:22 am

