Scintilla Comme Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 17.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 17.55% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 545.19% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Scintilla Comme shares closed at 3.67 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.27% returns over the last 6 months and -19.52% over the last 12 months.