English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SBI Card Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,911.88 crore, up 26.18% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SBI Cards & Payment Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,911.88 crore in June 2023 up 26.18% from Rs. 3,100.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 593.31 crore in June 2023 down 5.36% from Rs. 626.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,415.19 crore in June 2023 up 19.08% from Rs. 1,188.46 crore in June 2022.

    SBI Card EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.65 in June 2022.

    SBI Card shares closed at 857.80 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.74% returns over the last 6 months and -7.68% over the last 12 months.

    SBI Cards & Payment Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,911.883,762.163,100.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,911.883,762.163,100.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.26152.13138.61
    Depreciation47.5645.0639.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies718.56629.76450.25
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,767.101,782.691,485.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,233.401,152.52986.75
    Other Income134.23154.41162.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,367.631,306.931,149.30
    Interest571.07507.26308.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax796.56799.67840.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax796.56799.67840.92
    Tax203.25203.20214.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities593.31596.47626.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period593.31596.47626.91
    Equity Share Capital946.07946.07943.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.276.316.65
    Diluted EPS6.246.286.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.276.316.65
    Diluted EPS6.246.286.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SBI Card #SBI Cards & Payment Services
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!