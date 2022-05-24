Saurashtra Cem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.50 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saurashtra Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 226.50 crore in March 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 243.25 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2022 down 123.51% from Rs. 31.67 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 down 102.26% from Rs. 52.14 crore in March 2021.
Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 63.40 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)
|Saurashtra Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|226.50
|192.25
|243.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|226.50
|192.25
|243.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.19
|24.97
|34.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.76
|0.24
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.79
|-16.03
|12.69
|Power & Fuel
|88.82
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.53
|12.93
|14.02
|Depreciation
|5.80
|5.75
|4.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|88.22
|158.66
|134.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.61
|5.73
|43.29
|Other Income
|2.63
|2.67
|4.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.98
|8.40
|47.32
|Interest
|1.42
|1.54
|1.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.40
|6.86
|45.74
|Exceptional Items
|-1.42
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.81
|6.86
|45.74
|Tax
|-2.37
|2.79
|14.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.44
|4.07
|31.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.44
|4.07
|31.67
|Equity Share Capital
|70.32
|70.23
|69.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|0.58
|4.54
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|0.58
|4.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|0.58
|4.54
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|0.58
|4.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
