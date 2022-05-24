Saurashtra Cem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 226.50 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.50 crore in March 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 243.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.44 crore in March 2022 down 123.51% from Rs. 31.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 down 102.26% from Rs. 52.14 crore in March 2021.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 63.40 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)