Saurashtra Cem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 446.11 crore, up 107.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 446.11 crore in June 2023 up 107.94% from Rs. 214.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.22 crore in June 2023 up 1292.66% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.57 crore in June 2023 up 442.7% from Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2022.

Saurashtra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Saurashtra Cem shares closed at 70.44 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.19% returns over the last 6 months and 31.05% over the last 12 months.