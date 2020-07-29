Sasken Tech Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 113.06 crore, down 16.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.06 crore in June 2020 down 16.04% from Rs. 134.66 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.28 crore in June 2020 up 21.98% from Rs. 23.18 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.38 crore in June 2020 up 14.56% from Rs. 36.12 crore in June 2019.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 18.83 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.60 in June 2019.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 515.55 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.90% returns over the last 6 months and 0.98% over the last 12 months.