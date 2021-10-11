Saregama India Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 145.09 crore, up 34.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.09 crore in September 2021 up 34.21% from Rs. 108.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.80 crore in September 2021 up 19.9% from Rs. 28.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.50 crore in September 2021 up 22.83% from Rs. 40.30 crore in September 2020.

Saregama India EPS has increased to Rs. 19.45 in September 2021 from Rs. 16.46 in September 2020.

Saregama India shares closed at 4,015.65 on October 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 128.71% returns over the last 6 months and 617.46% over the last 12 months.