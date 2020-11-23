Sanghvi Forging Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.37 crore, down 28.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Forging and Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.37 crore in September 2020 down 28.36% from Rs. 18.67 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2020 down 179.1% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020 down 91.13% from Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2019.
Sanghvi Forging shares closed at 18.85 on November 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 43.89% returns over the last 6 months and -35.33% over the last 12 months.
|Sanghvi Forging and Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.37
|6.67
|18.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.37
|6.67
|18.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.33
|3.68
|4.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.39
|0.74
|2.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.56
|1.19
|1.70
|Depreciation
|2.13
|2.10
|2.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.31
|2.39
|5.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|-3.42
|2.73
|Other Income
|-0.08
|0.16
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.66
|-3.27
|3.16
|Interest
|0.34
|0.29
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.00
|-3.56
|2.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.00
|-3.56
|2.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.00
|-3.56
|2.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.00
|-3.56
|2.53
|Equity Share Capital
|14.89
|14.89
|14.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-2.40
|1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-2.40
|1.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-2.40
|1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-2.40
|1.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 07:00 pm