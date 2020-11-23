Sanghvi Forging Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.37 crore, down 28.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.37 crore in September 2020 down 28.36% from Rs. 18.67 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2020 down 179.1% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020 down 91.13% from Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2019.

Sanghvi Forging shares closed at 18.85 on November 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 43.89% returns over the last 6 months and -35.33% over the last 12 months.