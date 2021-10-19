Sangam India Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 638.68 crore, up 104.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 638.68 crore in September 2021 up 104.42% from Rs. 312.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.87 crore in September 2021 up 804.48% from Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.99 crore in September 2021 up 214.63% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2020.

Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.88 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2020.

Sangam India shares closed at 222.20 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 185.42% returns over the last 6 months and 372.77% over the last 12 months.