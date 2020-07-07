Sadbhav Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.46 crore, down 75.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.46 crore in March 2020 down 75.83% from Rs. 72.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 394.37 crore in March 2020 up 5149.89% from Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 117.03 crore in March 2020 down 279.05% from Rs. 65.36 crore in March 2019.

Sadbhav Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 11.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.

Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 16.75 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -58.13% returns over the last 6 months and -73.79% over the last 12 months.