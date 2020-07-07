App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadbhav Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.46 crore, down 75.83% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.46 crore in March 2020 down 75.83% from Rs. 72.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 394.37 crore in March 2020 up 5149.89% from Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 117.03 crore in March 2020 down 279.05% from Rs. 65.36 crore in March 2019.

Sadbhav Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 11.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.

Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 16.75 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -58.13% returns over the last 6 months and -73.79% over the last 12 months.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations17.4654.5072.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.4654.5072.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----0.25
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.730.890.79
Depreciation0.010.010.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses149.7533.0527.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-133.0320.5543.77
Other Income16.0018.0521.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-117.0438.5965.33
Interest46.0860.0444.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-163.11-21.4520.72
Exceptional Items627.18-1.43--
P/L Before Tax464.06-22.8820.72
Tax69.69-1.4213.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities394.37-21.477.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period394.37-21.477.51
Equity Share Capital352.23352.23352.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.20-0.610.21
Diluted EPS11.20-0.610.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.20-0.610.21
Diluted EPS11.20-0.610.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Sadbhav Infra #Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects

