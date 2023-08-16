Sadbhav Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore, down 45.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore in June 2023 down 45.31% from Rs. 23.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.26 crore in June 2023 up 25.43% from Rs. 141.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2023 down 65.48% from Rs. 12.66 crore in June 2022.

Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 4.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -38.85% over the last 12 months.