    Sadbhav Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore, down 45.31% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore in June 2023 down 45.31% from Rs. 23.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.26 crore in June 2023 up 25.43% from Rs. 141.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2023 down 65.48% from Rs. 12.66 crore in June 2022.

    Sadbhav Infra shares closed at 4.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -38.85% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.0013.1723.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.0013.1723.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.181.741.13
    Depreciation0.010.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.1510.0217.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.341.405.61
    Other Income7.709.837.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.3611.2312.64
    Interest29.4331.9632.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.07-20.73-20.02
    Exceptional Items-80.20---121.46
    P/L Before Tax-105.26-20.73-141.48
    Tax---22.81-0.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-105.262.08-141.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-105.262.08-141.17
    Equity Share Capital352.23352.23352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.990.06-4.01
    Diluted EPS-2.990.06-4.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.990.06-4.01
    Diluted EPS-2.990.06-4.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

