Sadbhav Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.17 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 270.17 crore in June 2022 up 2.79% from Rs. 262.83 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.31 crore in June 2022 down 32.31% from Rs. 16.86 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.96 crore in June 2022 down 29.01% from Rs. 43.61 crore in June 2021.
Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 14.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -62.04% returns over the last 6 months and -77.72% over the last 12 months.
|Sadbhav Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|270.17
|359.98
|262.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|270.17
|359.98
|262.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.21
|63.27
|49.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.29
|13.93
|25.69
|Depreciation
|12.49
|13.27
|20.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|216.12
|920.12
|163.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|-650.61
|3.79
|Other Income
|17.41
|24.43
|19.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.47
|-626.18
|23.24
|Interest
|40.84
|53.62
|42.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.37
|-679.80
|-18.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-6.92
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.37
|-686.71
|-18.84
|Tax
|-0.06
|13.88
|-1.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.31
|-700.60
|-16.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.31
|-700.60
|-16.86
|Equity Share Capital
|17.16
|17.16
|17.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-40.83
|-0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-40.83
|-0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-40.83
|-0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-40.83
|-0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited