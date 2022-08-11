Sadbhav Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.17 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.17 crore in June 2022 up 2.79% from Rs. 262.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.31 crore in June 2022 down 32.31% from Rs. 16.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.96 crore in June 2022 down 29.01% from Rs. 43.61 crore in June 2021.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 14.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -62.04% returns over the last 6 months and -77.72% over the last 12 months.