    S E Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S E Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.52 crore in June 2023 up 27.1% from Rs. 13.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 down 83.99% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 65.22% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

    S E Power shares closed at 17.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.80% returns over the last 6 months and 3.81% over the last 12 months.

    S E Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.5216.2013.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.5216.2013.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.3913.6211.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.17-0.10-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.610.52
    Depreciation1.241.221.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.591.601.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.11-0.73-0.66
    Other Income0.110.140.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.00-0.59-0.49
    Interest0.310.290.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.31-0.87-0.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.31-0.87-0.71
    Tax-0.33-0.22-0.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.98-0.65-0.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.98-0.65-0.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.98-0.65-0.53
    Equity Share Capital40.6140.6140.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.16-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.16-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.16-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.16-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

