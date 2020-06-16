RSWM Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 611.96 crore, down 25.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 611.96 crore in March 2020 down 25.4% from Rs. 820.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2020 up 42.81% from Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.00 crore in March 2020 down 9.44% from Rs. 57.42 crore in March 2019.

RSWM shares closed at 69.75 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.27% returns over the last 6 months and -48.50% over the last 12 months.