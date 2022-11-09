English
    Royal Orchid Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.56 crore, up 101.5% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Royal Orchid Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.56 crore in September 2022 up 101.5% from Rs. 18.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2022 up 122.34% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.30 crore in September 2022 up 126.96% from Rs. 5.86 crore in September 2021.

    Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2021.

    Royal Orchid shares closed at 281.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.69% returns over the last 6 months and 199.89% over the last 12 months.

    Royal Orchid Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.5638.0818.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.5638.0818.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.064.162.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel3.45----
    Employees Cost6.896.233.88
    Depreciation2.592.622.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4214.529.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.1510.561.06
    Other Income2.561.362.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.7111.923.74
    Interest2.682.701.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.039.221.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.039.221.86
    Tax2.112.34-0.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.926.882.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.926.882.66
    Equity Share Capital27.4327.4327.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.162.510.97
    Diluted EPS2.162.510.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.162.510.97
    Diluted EPS2.162.510.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

