Rolta Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore, down 94.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore in December 2018 down 94.98% from Rs. 387.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 911.21 crore in December 2018 down 1266.57% from Rs. 78.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2018 down 101.96% from Rs. 241.83 crore in December 2017.

Rolta shares closed at 3.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -89.13% returns over the last 6 months and -94.05% over the last 12 months.