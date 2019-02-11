Rolta Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore, down 94.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolta India are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore in December 2018 down 94.98% from Rs. 387.66 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 911.21 crore in December 2018 down 1266.57% from Rs. 78.11 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2018 down 101.96% from Rs. 241.83 crore in December 2017.
Rolta shares closed at 3.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -89.13% returns over the last 6 months and -94.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rolta India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.46
|303.44
|387.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.46
|303.44
|387.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.76
|82.03
|122.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.85
|25.37
|24.51
|Depreciation
|24.54
|25.24
|25.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-5.73
|47.47
|1.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.96
|123.33
|213.87
|Other Income
|1.68
|2.05
|2.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.28
|125.38
|216.83
|Interest
|80.07
|84.64
|63.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-109.35
|40.74
|152.93
|Exceptional Items
|-1,000.10
|--
|-68.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,109.45
|40.74
|84.93
|Tax
|-198.24
|-5.20
|6.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-911.21
|45.94
|78.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-911.21
|45.94
|78.11
|Equity Share Capital
|165.89
|165.89
|164.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-54.90
|2.80
|4.70
|Diluted EPS
|-54.60
|2.70
|4.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-54.90
|2.80
|4.70
|Diluted EPS
|-54.60
|2.70
|4.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited