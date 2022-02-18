Rollatainers Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, down 95.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in December 2021 down 95.32% from Rs. 16.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021 up 33.28% from Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2021 down 280.63% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020.

Rollatainers shares closed at 2.90 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)