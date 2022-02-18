Rollatainers Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, down 95.32% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in December 2021 down 95.32% from Rs. 16.67 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021 up 33.28% from Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2021 down 280.63% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020.
Rollatainers shares closed at 2.90 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|Rollatainers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.78
|2.30
|16.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.78
|2.30
|16.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.84
|1.72
|7.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|0.46
|0.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.83
|4.15
|Depreciation
|1.55
|1.57
|6.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.39
|1.12
|4.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.86
|-3.41
|-6.32
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.01
|1.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.44
|-3.40
|-4.51
|Interest
|0.49
|0.40
|2.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.93
|-3.80
|-7.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.58
|0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.93
|-5.37
|-7.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.93
|-5.37
|-7.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.93
|-5.37
|-7.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.45
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|-0.33
|-0.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.93
|-5.26
|-7.39
|Equity Share Capital
|25.01
|25.01
|25.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|33.46
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-1.72
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-1.72
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-1.72
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-1.72
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited