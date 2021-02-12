Riga Sugar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.20 crore, down 66.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.20 crore in December 2020 down 66.14% from Rs. 36.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2020 up 25.29% from Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2020 up 37.6% from Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2019.

Riga Sugar shares closed at 4.40 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)