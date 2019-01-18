Reporter's Take | Expect double digit salary hike in 2019

Employees in India are likely to see double-digit salary growth in 2019, according to a report by global consulting firm Korn Ferry.

Salaries in India could rise by up to 10 percent in 2019 as compared to 9 percent last year. Moreover, inflation-adjusted real-wage hikes are likely to increase to 5 percent from 4.7 percent in 2018.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to discuss the Korn Ferry 2019 Global Salary Forecast.