    Refex Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 381.37 crore, up 43.81% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 381.37 crore in June 2023 up 43.81% from Rs. 265.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.01 crore in June 2023 up 59.69% from Rs. 13.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2023 up 59.33% from Rs. 24.17 crore in June 2022.

    Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.56 in June 2022.

    Refex Ind shares closed at 866.85 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 213.56% returns over the last 6 months and 573.02% over the last 12 months.

    Refex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations381.37630.13265.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations381.37630.13265.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.2171.5534.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods266.43480.62193.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.53-4.011.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.512.804.20
    Depreciation2.151.871.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.125.628.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.4371.6820.29
    Other Income1.931.852.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3673.5322.56
    Interest6.255.893.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.1167.6318.96
    Exceptional Items-0.170.27-0.20
    P/L Before Tax29.9367.9018.77
    Tax7.9217.234.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.0150.6713.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.0150.6713.79
    Equity Share Capital22.1122.1121.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9622.926.56
    Diluted EPS9.9222.886.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9622.926.56
    Diluted EPS9.9222.886.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

