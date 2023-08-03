Refex Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 381.37 crore, up 43.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 381.37 crore in June 2023 up 43.81% from Rs. 265.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.01 crore in June 2023 up 59.69% from Rs. 13.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2023 up 59.33% from Rs. 24.17 crore in June 2022.

Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.56 in June 2022.

Refex Ind shares closed at 866.85 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 213.56% returns over the last 6 months and 573.02% over the last 12 months.