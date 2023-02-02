English
    Refex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 380.40 crore, up 323.99% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 380.40 crore in December 2022 up 323.99% from Rs. 89.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2022 up 282.28% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.97 crore in December 2022 up 210.14% from Rs. 13.21 crore in December 2021.

    Refex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations380.40353.4389.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations380.40353.4389.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.7049.1347.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods286.06263.6625.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.71-2.38-3.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.024.023.20
    Depreciation1.741.671.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.302.095.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.8635.2510.89
    Other Income1.372.800.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.2338.0511.83
    Interest3.773.472.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.4634.589.46
    Exceptional Items0.09-0.40--
    P/L Before Tax35.5534.179.46
    Tax9.408.722.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.1525.456.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.1525.456.84
    Equity Share Capital22.1121.0021.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.8712.123.26
    Diluted EPS11.8512.123.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.8712.123.26
    Diluted EPS11.8512.123.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
