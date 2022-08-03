Redington Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,611.64 crore, up 42.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,611.64 crore in June 2022 up 42.01% from Rs. 5,359.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.85 crore in June 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 95.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.54 crore in June 2022 up 48.37% from Rs. 142.58 crore in June 2021.

Redington EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2021.

Redington shares closed at 129.70 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.33% returns over the last 6 months and -21.38% over the last 12 months.