RBL Bank Q1 Results: RBL Bank beats Street estimates with 43.28% surge in Q1 net profit

Private sector lender RBL Bank on July 22 reported a net profit of Rs 288 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, up from Rs 201 crore in the year-ago period, beating expectations.
Brokerage expected a profit of Rs 257 crore for the April-June period.
On July 21, RBL Bank closed at Rs 221.70, up 0.93 percent from the previous close. The benchmark Sensex closed 1.31 percent down at 66,684.26.
The Mumbai-headquartered bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 3.22 percent from 4.08 percent in the year-ago period.
(This is a developing story, please check back for updates)
