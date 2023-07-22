English
    RBL Bank Q1 Results: RBL Bank beats Street estimates with 43.28% surge in Q1 net profit

    RBL Bank Q1 earnings: Gross NPAs fell to 3.22 per cent in April-June quarter as compared with 4.08 per cent in the year-ago quarter, indicating improvement in asset quality.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
    RBL Bank Q1 Results

    The Mumbai-headquartered bank's asset quality improved as GNPAs declined to 3.22 percent from 4.08 percent in the year-ago period.

     
     
    Private sector lender RBL Bank on July 22 reported a net profit of Rs 288 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, up from Rs 201 crore in the year-ago period, beating expectations.

    Brokerage expected a profit of Rs 257 crore for the April-June period.

    On July 21, RBL Bank closed at Rs 221.70, up 0.93 percent from the previous close. The benchmark Sensex closed 1.31 percent down at 66,684.26.

    The Mumbai-headquartered bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 3.22 percent from 4.08 percent in the year-ago period.

    (This is a developing story, please check back for updates)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #earnings #RBL #RBL Bank
    first published: Jul 22, 2023 12:53 pm

