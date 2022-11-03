English
    Ravindra Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.19 crore, down 3.62% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.19 crore in September 2022 down 3.62% from Rs. 35.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in September 2022 down 81.6% from Rs. 26.61 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in September 2022 down 45.51% from Rs. 26.85 crore in September 2021.

    Ravindra Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2021.

    Ravindra Energy shares closed at 65.00 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.25% returns over the last 6 months and 38.15% over the last 12 months.

    Ravindra Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.19231.8235.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.19231.8235.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.951.4718.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.47223.805.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.53-8.70--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.551.380.95
    Depreciation2.992.602.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.7610.0715.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.941.20-7.20
    Other Income9.694.2431.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.645.4424.59
    Interest4.663.924.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.981.5219.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.981.5219.63
    Tax2.080.21-6.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.901.3226.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.901.3226.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.050.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.901.2726.61
    Equity Share Capital134.48134.48134.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.102.00
    Diluted EPS0.380.102.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.102.00
    Diluted EPS0.380.102.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm