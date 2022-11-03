Ravindra Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.19 crore, down 3.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.19 crore in September 2022 down 3.62% from Rs. 35.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in September 2022 down 81.6% from Rs. 26.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in September 2022 down 45.51% from Rs. 26.85 crore in September 2021.

Ravindra Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2021.

Ravindra Energy shares closed at 65.00 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.25% returns over the last 6 months and 38.15% over the last 12 months.