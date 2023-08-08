English
    Rategain Travel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 214.48 crore, up 79.78% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 214.48 crore in June 2023 up 79.78% from Rs. 119.30 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.91 crore in June 2023 up 195.87% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.78 crore in June 2023 up 122.46% from Rs. 19.68 crore in June 2022.
    Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2022.Rategain Travel shares closed at 483.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.94% returns over the last 6 months and 62.57% over the last 12 months.
    Rategain Travel Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations214.48182.93119.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations214.48182.93119.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost87.9676.7557.57
    Depreciation11.3310.818.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.7373.9749.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4721.403.72
    Other Income5.994.807.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.4526.1911.47
    Interest0.340.350.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.1125.8511.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.1125.8511.04
    Tax7.21-7.942.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.9133.798.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.9133.798.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.9133.798.42
    Equity Share Capital10.8310.8310.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.303.130.78
    Diluted EPS2.283.110.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.303.130.78
    Diluted EPS2.283.110.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 8, 2023

