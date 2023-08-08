Rategain Travel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 214.48 crore, up 79.78% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 214.48 182.93 119.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 214.48 182.93 119.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 87.96 76.75 57.57 Depreciation 11.33 10.81 8.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 88.73 73.97 49.80 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.47 21.40 3.72 Other Income 5.99 4.80 7.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.45 26.19 11.47 Interest 0.34 0.35 0.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.11 25.85 11.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 32.11 25.85 11.04 Tax 7.21 -7.94 2.62 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.91 33.79 8.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.91 33.79 8.42 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.91 33.79 8.42 Equity Share Capital 10.83 10.83 10.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.30 3.13 0.78 Diluted EPS 2.28 3.11 0.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.30 3.13 0.78 Diluted EPS 2.28 3.11 0.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited