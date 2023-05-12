Rane Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore, up 20.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore in March 2023 up 20.37% from Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2023 down 36.09% from Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2023 up 2.12% from Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022.

Rane Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.02 in March 2022.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 967.95 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.38% returns over the last 6 months and 63.46% over the last 12 months.