    Rane Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore, up 20.37% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.29 crore in March 2023 up 20.37% from Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2023 down 36.09% from Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2023 up 2.12% from Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022.

    Rane Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.02 in March 2022.

    Rane Holdings shares closed at 967.95 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.38% returns over the last 6 months and 63.46% over the last 12 months.

    Rane Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.2923.6421.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.2923.6421.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.065.974.48
    Depreciation1.281.280.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.865.924.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0910.4711.28
    Other Income0.150.160.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2410.6311.47
    Interest1.271.481.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.979.1510.07
    Exceptional Items-2.92----
    P/L Before Tax7.059.1510.07
    Tax1.561.691.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.497.468.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.497.468.59
    Equity Share Capital14.2814.2814.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.845.226.02
    Diluted EPS3.845.226.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.845.226.02
    Diluted EPS3.845.226.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

