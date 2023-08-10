English
    Ramky Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 556.80 crore, up 49.76% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 556.80 crore in June 2023 up 49.76% from Rs. 371.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.34 crore in June 2023 up 2051.94% from Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.44 crore in June 2023 up 54.45% from Rs. 125.89 crore in June 2022.

    Ramky Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 14.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2022.

    Ramky Infra shares closed at 501.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.29% returns over the last 6 months and 190.55% over the last 12 months.

    Ramky Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations556.80576.43371.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations556.80576.43371.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7719.4515.63
    Depreciation11.3311.299.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses381.00461.44267.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.7084.2578.99
    Other Income37.4224.5637.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.11108.81116.24
    Interest40.0289.3187.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax143.0919.5029.24
    Exceptional Items--1,294.40--
    P/L Before Tax143.091,313.9029.24
    Tax37.79236.1020.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities105.301,077.808.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period105.301,077.808.34
    Minority Interest-3.96-0.72-3.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates101.341,077.084.71
    Equity Share Capital69.2069.2069.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.64155.650.68
    Diluted EPS14.64155.650.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.64155.650.68
    Diluted EPS14.64155.650.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

