Rama Steel Tube Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 219.29 crore, up 23.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.29 crore in June 2023 up 23.05% from Rs. 178.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2023 up 1313.93% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.81 crore in June 2023 up 220.92% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 38.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.88% returns over the last 6 months and 102.66% over the last 12 months.