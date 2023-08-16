English
    Rama Steel Tube Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 219.29 crore, up 23.05% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rama Steel Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 219.29 crore in June 2023 up 23.05% from Rs. 178.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2023 up 1313.93% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.81 crore in June 2023 up 220.92% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2022.

    Rama Steel Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

    Rama Steel Tube shares closed at 38.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.88% returns over the last 6 months and 102.66% over the last 12 months.

    Rama Steel Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations219.29336.98178.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations219.29336.98178.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.46248.70142.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.2725.5917.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.1037.778.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.402.402.07
    Depreciation0.970.820.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.315.184.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7816.532.32
    Other Income1.050.870.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8417.402.96
    Interest3.043.632.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.7913.770.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.7913.770.64
    Tax2.083.690.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.7110.080.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.7110.080.40
    Equity Share Capital47.4646.588.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.440.24
    Diluted EPS0.120.410.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.440.24
    Diluted EPS0.120.410.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

