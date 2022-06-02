Raj Television Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.18 crore, down 37.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.18 crore in March 2022 down 37.28% from Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2022 up 8.78% from Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.02 crore in March 2022 up 7.93% from Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2021.

Raj Television EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

Raj Television shares closed at 38.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and 4.60% over the last 12 months.