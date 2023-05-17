Railtel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 700.41 crore, up 53.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 700.41 crore in March 2023 up 53.86% from Rs. 455.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.55 crore in March 2023 up 39.62% from Rs. 54.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.35 crore in March 2023 down 7.64% from Rs. 117.31 crore in March 2022.

Railtel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2022.

Railtel shares closed at 119.90 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.46% returns over the last 6 months and 19.54% over the last 12 months.