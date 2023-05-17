English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Railtel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 703.63 crore, up 51.15% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Railtel Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 703.63 crore in March 2023 up 51.15% from Rs. 465.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.04 crore in March 2023 up 40.01% from Rs. 54.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.41 crore in March 2023 down 7.62% from Rs. 118.43 crore in March 2022.

    Railtel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2022.

    Railtel shares closed at 119.90 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.46% returns over the last 6 months and 19.54% over the last 12 months.

    Railtel Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations703.63454.32465.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations703.63454.32465.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.2148.4462.38
    Depreciation41.2136.9643.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses554.22331.51306.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.9937.4153.27
    Other Income11.217.8522.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.2045.2675.38
    Interest1.652.121.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.5543.1473.66
    Exceptional Items36.54----
    P/L Before Tax103.0943.1473.66
    Tax27.0511.1919.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.0431.9554.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.0431.9554.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates76.0431.9554.31
    Equity Share Capital320.94320.94320.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.371.001.69
    Diluted EPS2.371.001.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.371.001.69
    Diluted EPS2.371.001.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #RailTel #RailTel Corporation of India #Results #telecommunications services
    first published: May 17, 2023 07:30 pm