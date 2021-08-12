PVP Ventures Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore, up 104.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.48 crore in June 2021 up 104.84% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2021 up 27.54% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021 up 135.29% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2020.

PVP Ventures shares closed at 6.80 on August 11, 2021 (NSE)