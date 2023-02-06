English
    PTC India Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.31 crore, down 15.06% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PTC India Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 194.31 crore in December 2022 down 15.06% from Rs. 228.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.18 crore in December 2022 up 421.71% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.20 crore in December 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 146.89 crore in December 2021.

    PTC India Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.31195.83228.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations194.31195.83228.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.264.234.95
    Depreciation1.501.501.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses5.675.534.75
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies22.827.2083.61
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.370.350.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.67177.04132.98
    Other Income0.020.0112.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.70177.05145.33
    Interest107.72106.78135.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.9770.279.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.9770.279.50
    Tax12.8017.612.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.1852.666.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.1852.666.93
    Equity Share Capital642.28642.28642.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.820.11
    Diluted EPS0.560.820.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.820.11
    Diluted EPS0.560.820.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
