PSP Projects Q3 PAT may dip 27.3% YoY to Rs. 26.8 cr: Yash Securities

PSP Projects | In the fiscal years FY18, FY19, and FY20 the company's sales growth was 68.99 percent, 39.75 percent, and 42.73 percent; profit growth was 58.60 percent, 35.03 percent, and 43.66 percent respectively. In the FY21 so far, the stock has gained 30 percent, from Rs 321.70 on March 31, 2020 to Rs 418.20 on December 3, 2020.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Yash Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects PSP Projects to report net profit at Rs. 26.8 crore down 27.3% year-on-year (up 85.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 6 percent Y-o-Y (up 63.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 397.7 crore, according to Yash Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 229.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 41.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 41.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.