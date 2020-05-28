Prism Cement Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,371.61 crore, down 18.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,371.61 crore in March 2020 down 18.49% from Rs. 1,682.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2020 down 115.93% from Rs. 49.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.12 crore in March 2020 down 19.99% from Rs. 187.63 crore in March 2019.

Prism Cement shares closed at 34.15 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.33% returns over the last 6 months and -65.75% over the last 12 months.