Prism Cement Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,371.61 crore, down 18.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,371.61 crore in March 2020 down 18.49% from Rs. 1,682.79 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2020 down 115.93% from Rs. 49.72 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.12 crore in March 2020 down 19.99% from Rs. 187.63 crore in March 2019.
Prism Cement shares closed at 34.15 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.33% returns over the last 6 months and -65.75% over the last 12 months.
|Prism Johnson
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,365.46
|1,373.64
|1,669.85
|Other Operating Income
|6.15
|5.19
|12.94
|Total Income From Operations
|1,371.61
|1,378.83
|1,682.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|328.76
|320.82
|385.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|224.82
|267.00
|308.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.02
|-28.62
|-7.79
|Power & Fuel
|197.52
|211.02
|265.34
|Employees Cost
|115.78
|115.35
|114.36
|Depreciation
|57.91
|48.84
|43.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|386.39
|381.59
|432.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|84.45
|62.83
|140.50
|Other Income
|7.76
|6.36
|3.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|92.21
|69.19
|143.64
|Interest
|50.30
|57.33
|42.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|41.91
|11.86
|101.57
|Exceptional Items
|-10.32
|--
|-11.26
|P/L Before Tax
|31.59
|11.86
|90.31
|Tax
|39.51
|4.27
|40.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.92
|7.59
|49.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.92
|7.59
|49.72
|Equity Share Capital
|503.36
|503.36
|503.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.15
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.15
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.15
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.15
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
