    Prince Pipes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 764.41 crore, down 15.18% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prince Pipes & Fittings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 764.41 crore in March 2023 down 15.18% from Rs. 901.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.12 crore in March 2023 up 6.67% from Rs. 88.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.76 crore in March 2023 up 7.93% from Rs. 140.61 crore in March 2022.

    Prince Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 8.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.00 in March 2022.

    Prince Pipes shares closed at 585.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and -5.88% over the last 12 months.

    Prince Pipes & Fittings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations764.41705.90901.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations764.41705.90901.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials478.39506.61628.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.4716.9128.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.2624.81-1.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.8931.1035.09
    Depreciation21.1421.0519.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.0757.0070.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.2048.42120.60
    Other Income3.421.220.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.6249.64120.70
    Interest2.831.624.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax127.7948.02116.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax127.7948.02116.67
    Tax33.6812.6328.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.1235.3988.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.1235.3988.23
    Equity Share Capital110.56110.56110.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.513.208.00
    Diluted EPS8.513.208.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.513.208.00
    Diluted EPS8.513.208.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics - Tubes/Pipes/Hoses & Fittings #Prince Pipes #Prince Pipes & Fittings #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:30 am