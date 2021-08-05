Prince Pipes Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 330.60 crore, up 9.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.60 crore in June 2021 up 9.3% from Rs. 302.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.75 crore in June 2021 up 57.79% from Rs. 11.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.45 crore in June 2021 up 18.01% from Rs. 36.82 crore in June 2020.

Prince Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2020.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 693.25 on August 04, 2021 (NSE)