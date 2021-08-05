MARKET NEWS

English
Prince Pipes Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 330.60 crore, up 9.3% Y-o-Y

August 05, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prince Pipes & Fittings are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.60 crore in June 2021 up 9.3% from Rs. 302.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.75 crore in June 2021 up 57.79% from Rs. 11.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.45 crore in June 2021 up 18.01% from Rs. 36.82 crore in June 2020.

Prince Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2020.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 693.25 on August 04, 2021 (NSE)

Prince Pipes & Fittings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations330.60761.36302.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations330.60761.36302.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials325.69484.02181.84
Purchase of Traded Goods9.9212.832.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-103.51-0.7735.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.4227.4922.18
Depreciation15.9215.0914.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.8390.9829.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.33131.7117.60
Other Income2.204.495.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.53136.2022.81
Interest2.704.976.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.83131.2315.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax24.83131.2315.99
Tax7.0734.014.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.7597.2211.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.7597.2211.25
Equity Share Capital110.03110.03110.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.618.841.02
Diluted EPS1.618.811.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.618.841.02
Diluted EPS1.618.811.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics - Tubes/Pipes/Hoses & Fittings #Prince Pipes #Prince Pipes & Fittings #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2021 06:46 pm

