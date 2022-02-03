Prince Pipes Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 664.02 crore, up 20.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 664.02 crore in December 2021 up 20.95% from Rs. 549.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.32 crore in December 2021 up 0.8% from Rs. 66.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.84 crore in December 2021 up 4.9% from Rs. 107.57 crore in December 2020.

Prince Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.07 in December 2020.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 716.45 on February 02, 2022 (NSE)