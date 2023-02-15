English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prime Focus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, down 78.79% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in December 2022 down 78.79% from Rs. 34.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 137.91% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 down 69.29% from Rs. 33.05 crore in December 2021.

    Prime Focus shares closed at 73.80 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.79% over the last 12 months.

    Prime Focus
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.2416.2134.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.2416.2134.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.981.044.37
    Depreciation8.128.4016.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.159.7110.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.01-2.931.88
    Other Income8.0411.0314.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.038.1016.14
    Interest4.896.668.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.861.447.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.861.447.43
    Tax-----0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.861.447.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.861.447.55
    Equity Share Capital29.9529.9529.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.050.25
    Diluted EPS-0.100.050.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.050.25
    Diluted EPS-0.100.050.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Prime Focus #Results
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am