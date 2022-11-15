English
    Prime Focus Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,074.69 crore, up 39.11% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,074.69 crore in September 2022 up 39.11% from Rs. 772.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in September 2022 up 125.51% from Rs. 47.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.55 crore in September 2022 up 31.92% from Rs. 175.52 crore in September 2021.

    Prime Focus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in September 2021.

    Prime Focus shares closed at 74.10 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.26% returns over the last 6 months and -4.45% over the last 12 months.

    Prime Focus
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,069.681,028.15772.56
    Other Operating Income5.01----
    Total Income From Operations1,074.691,028.15772.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost687.88670.76456.85
    Depreciation106.53101.0695.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses208.22187.36148.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.0668.9771.89
    Other Income52.9660.847.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.02129.8179.71
    Interest99.86100.7495.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.1629.07-15.30
    Exceptional Items-2.85-57.19-27.11
    P/L Before Tax22.31-28.12-42.41
    Tax11.3620.704.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.95-48.82-46.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.95-48.82-46.92
    Minority Interest1.053.59-0.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.00-45.23-47.04
    Equity Share Capital29.9529.9529.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-1.63-1.57
    Diluted EPS0.37-1.63-1.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.37-1.63-1.57
    Diluted EPS0.37-1.63-1.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Prime Focus #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am