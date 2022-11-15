Prime Focus Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,074.69 crore, up 39.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,074.69 crore in September 2022 up 39.11% from Rs. 772.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.00 crore in September 2022 up 125.51% from Rs. 47.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.55 crore in September 2022 up 31.92% from Rs. 175.52 crore in September 2021.

Prime Focus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in September 2021.

Prime Focus shares closed at 74.10 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.26% returns over the last 6 months and -4.45% over the last 12 months.