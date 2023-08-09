English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prestige Estate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 535.00 crore, down 43.61% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prestige Estates Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 535.00 crore in June 2023 down 43.61% from Rs. 948.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.00 crore in June 2023 down 65.24% from Rs. 112.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.10 crore in June 2023 down 13.75% from Rs. 257.50 crore in June 2022.

    Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.80 in June 2022.

    Prestige Estate shares closed at 601.50 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.56% returns over the last 6 months and 40.05% over the last 12 months.

    Prestige Estates Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations535.001,264.10948.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations535.001,264.10948.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods52.3057.6035.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.80169.50-174.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.6079.0068.40
    Depreciation89.8088.3072.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses227.60744.70795.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.50125.00151.10
    Other Income35.8024.9033.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.30149.90184.90
    Interest91.5095.9074.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.8054.00110.70
    Exceptional Items----20.40
    P/L Before Tax40.8054.00131.10
    Tax1.808.8018.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.0045.20112.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.0045.20112.20
    Equity Share Capital400.90400.90400.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.971.132.80
    Diluted EPS0.971.132.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.971.132.80
    Diluted EPS0.971.132.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Prestige Estate #Prestige Estates Projects #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!