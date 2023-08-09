Prestige Estate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 535.00 crore, down 43.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 535.00 crore in June 2023 down 43.61% from Rs. 948.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.00 crore in June 2023 down 65.24% from Rs. 112.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.10 crore in June 2023 down 13.75% from Rs. 257.50 crore in June 2022.

Prestige Estate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.80 in June 2022.

Prestige Estate shares closed at 601.50 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.56% returns over the last 6 months and 40.05% over the last 12 months.