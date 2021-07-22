Premier Polyfil Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.29 crore, up 97.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.29 crore in June 2021 up 97.83% from Rs. 19.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021 up 3800% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2021 up 207.35% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2020.

Premier Polyfil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Premier Polyfil shares closed at 70.35 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.57% returns over the last 6 months and 208.55% over the last 12 months.