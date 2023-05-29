English
    Precision Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 792.27 crore, up 6.83% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Wires India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 792.27 crore in March 2023 up 6.83% from Rs. 741.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2023 down 29.69% from Rs. 18.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2023 down 12.25% from Rs. 35.36 crore in March 2022.

    Precision Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2022.

    Precision Wires shares closed at 92.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.07% returns over the last 6 months and 93.82% over the last 12 months.

    Precision Wires India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations792.27698.54741.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations792.27698.54741.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials742.20658.61680.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.06--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.56-23.55-4.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.148.798.75
    Depreciation3.533.633.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.7927.0824.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1723.9328.86
    Other Income7.335.122.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.5029.0531.75
    Interest9.478.047.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0321.0124.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.0321.0124.16
    Tax5.175.885.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8715.1418.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8715.1418.30
    Equity Share Capital17.8717.3511.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.871.58
    Diluted EPS0.720.871.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.871.58
    Diluted EPS0.720.871.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

