Precision Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 792.27 crore, up 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 792.27 crore in March 2023 up 6.83% from Rs. 741.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in March 2023 down 29.69% from Rs. 18.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2023 down 12.25% from Rs. 35.36 crore in March 2022.

Precision Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2022.

Precision Wires shares closed at 92.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.07% returns over the last 6 months and 93.82% over the last 12 months.