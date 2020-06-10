Pranavadity Spg Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.99 crore, down 29.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.99 crore in March 2020 down 29.36% from Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 up 164.03% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020 up 346.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

Pranavadity Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2019.

Pranavadity Spg shares closed at 12.73 on June 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given -36.35% returns over the last 6 months