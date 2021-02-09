PPL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 127.27 crore, up 36.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.27 crore in December 2020 up 36.56% from Rs. 93.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2020 up 23.82% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.24 crore in December 2020 up 62.73% from Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2019.

PPL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.64 in December 2019.

PPL shares closed at 113.50 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.42% returns over the last 6 months and 85.00% over the last 12 months.